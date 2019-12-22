Newlyweds Carlos and Daniella Correa cosplay for Star Wars

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5690549" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Carlos Correa marries Daniella Rodriguez in courthouse ceremony

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The newlyweds are having fun during their honeymoon phase!Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and his new wife, former Miss Texas Daniella Rodriguez, posted some cute memories from what appeared to be a date night.The couple got dressed up ascharacters Kylo Ren and Rey, grabbed two lightsabers and hit the theater for the latest movie of the saga."Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" is the third installment of the franchise's sequel trilogy that started in 2015.The Correas tied the knot twice - once in ain Houston, and in December during a beachside wedding in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.