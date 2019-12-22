star wars

Newlyweds Carlos and Daniella Correa cosplay for Star Wars

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The newlyweds are having fun during their honeymoon phase!

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and his new wife, former Miss Texas Daniella Rodriguez, posted some cute memories from what appeared to be a date night.

The couple got dressed up as Star Wars characters Kylo Ren and Rey, grabbed two lightsabers and hit the theater for the latest movie of the saga.

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" is the third installment of the franchise's sequel trilogy that started in 2015.

The Correas tied the knot twice - once in a courthouse ceremony in Houston, and in December during a beachside wedding in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.



RELATED: Carlos Correa marries Daniella Rodriguez in beautiful Punta Cana wedding
EMBED More News Videos

Carlos Correa marries Daniella Rodriguez in courthouse ceremony

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhouston astrossportsstar wars
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STAR WARS
Fan shows up with BB8 at theater
Millions flock to theaters for final episode in 'Star Wars' saga
How this fan from Montgomery Co. became a big Star Wars winner
Filmmakers recreate Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer shot for shot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mexico-bound bus from Houston involved in crash that kills 2
Body found face down in bayou, cause of death unknown
Deputy killed in crash wasn't wearing a seatbelt: Authorities
ABC13 UNSOLVED: Guardsman killed 15 years ago feet from family
Spring ISD raises pay for some substitute teachers
Toddler has adorable reaction to receiving banana as Christmas gift
'Elf on a Shelf' school principal hid around campus
Show More
2 killed in shooting at bar in NW Harris Co.
63-car pileup leaves 35 with injuries, 2 life-threatening
Where does the minimum wage change in 2020?
Barber shot 3 times in haircut dispute
Everything you need to know about Hanukkah
More TOP STORIES News