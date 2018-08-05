PAGEANT

Newly crowned 'Maine Sea Goddess'' title taken hours after inappropriate pictures resurface

A newly crowned goddess learned a social media lesson the hard way.

Hours after being named the "Maine Sea Goddess," Taylor Hamlin had her title taken away.

Someone found pictures of the 18-year-old posing with a joint and e-cigarette, and sent them to the Maine Lobster Festival president.

They told Hamlin she could keep the $2,000 scholarship if she still participated in the parade.

"So, you want me to get up on the float and wave to all these people, and then the next day step down? I don't think I can. I don't know if I can do that," she said.

Hamlin did resign. She's learned that "likes" online aren't worth losing scholarship money.
