Adorable 11-pound baby boy born at Sugar Land hospital

Proud parents, Chris and Joann Prause, welcomed their son Lane on Friday morning.
Nurses at Houston Methodist Hospital in Sugar Land announced that baby Lane was born 11-pounds, 4 ounces and 22 inches long.
"Doctors were expecting approximately a 9-pounder as his brother was 10 [pounds]," Chris told ABC13. "But to everyone's surprise, Lane came out at 11 pounds, 4 ounces and 22 inches long."
SEE ALSO: Woman gives birth to surprise baby in bathtub
Born just after midnight, meet Houston's first babies of 2020
Houston mother beats COVID-19, gives birth to healthy triplets