Society

New Zealand firefighters honor 9/11 first responders with haka

AUCKLAND, New Zealand -- Firefighters in New Zealand performed a haka to pay tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of first responders who died in the line of duty on September 11th.

The tribute took place under Auckland's Sky Tower.

After the haka, more than 200 firefighters climbed the stairs of the 328-meter high tower in memory of their American counterparts.

Three chiefs from the New York Fire Department attended the event, according to TVNZ.

Ambassador Scott Brown tweeted video of the tribute, saying, "An appropriate and uniquely Kiwi way to remember the bravery and sacrifice of 9/11 first responders."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyseptember 11september 11thfirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver who nearly hit child with car in viral video arrested
Turner says no link between campaign donations, city contract
ABC13's The Midday
Trump to propose ban on flavorings used in e-cigarettes
Friday the 13th full moon to rise this week
Final arrest in gang shooting that killed innocent man
5 people stabbed in Tallahassee, suspect in custody
Show More
Hot with a few scattered downpours today
18 years later, America vows to 'never forget' 9/11
Decision reversed on swimmer disqualified over swimsuit
58 years ago, Hurricane Carla slammed into the Texas coast
Texas mom shares photos of son to show cancer's effect on family
More TOP STORIES News