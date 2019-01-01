While some of us were busy staring at the fireworks going off in the sky on New Year's Eve, a few sets of parents were hypnotized by their own little dazzlers kicking things off in 2019.The first babies of the New Year arrived to much fanfare for their families, with 2019 decorations to boot.At Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Elijah Goodman was born at exactly midnight to proud parents Veneshia Eaglin & Morris Goodman. He came in at five pounds, four ounces.Over at the Woman's Hospital of Texas, they celebrated another bundle of joy about 20 minutes later.Parents Deise Cruz and Luis Villa welcomed Luis Villa, Jr., at 12:17 a.m. He weighed six pounds and 13 ounces."All deliveries are exciting, but there's something extraordinary about New Year's Eve," said Ashley McClellan, CEO of The Woman's Hospital of Texas. "There's a special energy in the hospital, and we all look forward to seeing who is going to be the first to ring in the New Year!"The births kept rolling right along as the first baby of 2019 at Texas Children's Pavilion for Women was born at 1:09 a.m.The baby's name hasn't been shared yet.Congratulations to all the families!