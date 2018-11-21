SOCIETY

New Waverly firefighters return from helping fight wildfires in California

EMBED </>More Videos

New Waverly firefighters returning from California wildfires

By
NEW WAVERLY, Texas (KTRK) --
A group of firefighters from New Waverly are returning home just in time for Thanksgiving after spending a week assisting crews with battling the devastating blazes in California.

Four crew members were dispatched from Texas to specifically help with the Woolsey fire near Los Angeles.

The crew executed essential tasks and provided relief to overworked local crews.

The firefighters initially started with 24-hour shifts, hiking around Malibu and Thousand Oaks, helping patrol fire lines and working to extinguish hot spots to stop flare ups.

Once the conditions in California improved, the crew was assigned to 12-hour shifts, and were eventually notified* that they could return home for Thanksgiving.

SEE MORE:
Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history; hundreds still listed as missing

Woolsey Fire, Camp Fire claim homes of at least 60 firefighters across California

California Wildfires: Updates, maps, coverage of SoCal, Butte County fires and impact on LA, Bay Area

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfirefightersfirewildfireu.s. & worldNew WaverlyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Humble resident wins $1 million on scratch-off lottery ticket
Police apologize for removing black man from yogurt shop
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Deputies deliver free Thanksgiving meals to dozens of families
More Society
Top Stories
METRO bus camera captures shooting that paralyzed man
Stranger with long gun seen confronting neighbor's son
Dating app rape suspect accused of sexual assaulting teen
Thief hauls away couple's post-retirement food truck
Amazon glitch exposes customer user names, email addresses
Brother arrested after family of 4 killed in mansion fire
Razor wire most visible part of $210M US border deployment
Mom misses court date after 2-year-old ingested cocaine
Show More
Lawmaker renews call against Texas Confederate plaque
Genital mutilation charges dismissed in case involving 9 girls
Police apologize for removing black man from yogurt shop
Furniture store owner giving away mattresses to families in need
Woman accused of illegal injection that sent man to ER
More News