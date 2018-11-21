New Waverly firefighters returning from California wildfires

A group of firefighters from New Waverly are returning home just in time for Thanksgiving after spending a week assisting crews with battling the devastating blazes in California.Four crew members were dispatched from Texas to specifically help with the Woolsey fire near Los Angeles.The crew executed essential tasks and provided relief to overworked local crews.The firefighters initially started with 24-hour shifts, hiking around Malibu and Thousand Oaks, helping patrol fire lines and working to extinguish hot spots to stop flare ups.Once the conditions in California improved, the crew was assigned to 12-hour shifts, and were eventually notified* that they could return home for Thanksgiving.