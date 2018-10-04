New study ranks Texas as second most diverse state in U.S.

SOCIETY

New study ranks Texas as the second most diverse state in U.S.

TEXAS --
Anchored by the melting pot of people in cities like Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, and San Antonio, Texas continues to gain acclaim as one of the most diverse states in the country.

In fact, a new study by personal finance website WalletHub crowns the Lone Star State as the second most diverse state in the U.S., behind California.

The WalletHub study shows Texas ranks fourth for cultural diversity and sixth for religious diversity - the state's two best showings among the study's six buckets of diversity data.

