U.S. & WORLD

New Starbucks policy: No purchase needed to sit in stores

EMBED </>More Videos

Men arrested at Philly Starbucks speak to Good Morning America on May 3, 2018. (WPVI)

NEW YORK --
Starbucks announced a new policy Saturday that allows anyone to sit in its cafes or use its restrooms, even if they don't buy anything.

The new policy comes five weeks after two black men who hadn't bought anything were arrested at a Center City Philadelphia Starbucks.

Company executives have said its previous policies were loose and ambiguous, leaving decisions on whether people could sit in its stores or use the restroom up to store managers.

Starbucks said it has told workers to consider anyone who walks into its stores a customer, "regardless of whether they make a purchase."

EMBED More News Videos

Starbucks bathrooms open to all: Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 11, 2018.



The company said anyone can use its cafes, patios or restrooms without buying anything, but it noted workers should still call the police if someone is a safety threat.

"We are committed to creating a culture of warmth and belonging where everyone is welcome," Starbucks said in a statement.

The two men who were arrested April 12 in Philadelphia were awaiting a third person for a meeting. One of them was denied use of a restroom because he hadn't bought anything. A worker called police, and the men, Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson, were arrested. They spent hours in jail before they were released.

The incident, video of which was posted on social media, was a major embarrassment for the coffee chain. Starbucks has long projected itself as a socially conscious company and promoted its stores as a neighborhood gathering place.

In response to the arrests, Starbucks plans to close more than 8,000 of its U.S. stores on the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias training for its employees.

The men who were arrested settled with Starbucks earlier this month for an undisclosed sum and an offer of a free college education. They also reached a deal with Philadelphia for a symbolic $1 each and a promise from city officials to set up a $200,000 program for young entrepreneurs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldstarbucksprotest
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Starbucks CEO issues apology after video of Phila. arrests goes viral
U.S. & WORLD
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
All the news you need in 60 seconds
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
More Society
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News