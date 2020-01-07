New law won't let business owner put teddy bear on bench

Truffles is lovable. Truffles is huggable. Truffles can't sit on the bench outside his chocolate factory anymore. He's been forced to sit inside after Galveston City Council passed a new law. Truffles' boss is taking the matter back to City Hall. I'll explain on #abc13 at 4 p.m. pic.twitter.com/VUVH1QxleT — Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) January 6, 2020

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A business owner on Galveston's Strand is fighting to get his popular teddy bear named Truffles back outside of his popular chocolate shop.Truffles is no longer allowed to sit outside on a city bench after a new ordinance took effect last year. Truffles is the de-facto mascot for the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory location in Galveston.Demas Caravageli said Truffles has sat outside on the same bench for the last 25 years. Caravageli is now asking the city to make an exemption and applied for a certificate of appropriateness."I'll put it to you this way: As long as my permit gets approved, I'm fine with [the new ordinance]," said Caravageli. "It's one of those deals that I just think it is common sense that this bear is not offensive. He's not tacky. He's not unsightly. It's a warm bear that everybody loves."Documents show staff recommended to the Landmark Commission that they deny the request.