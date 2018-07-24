SOCIETY

New Houston street mural campaigns against domestic violence and abuse

New Houston street mural campaigns against abuse (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
There's a new selfie wall in Houston, but this one has a hidden message.

The Allstate Foundation Purple Purse and program ambassador Serena Williams are launching six different "Instagram-able" street art murals across the country.

The meaning behind the murals is to spark a conversation on social media, and beyond, about the needed awareness and education on financial abuse.

The first mural launched in New York City on June 20. The second mural launched in downtown Houston on June 27.

Houston residents are encouraged to visit the mural, created by artist Ana Marietta, and reveal its hidden message about financial abuse.

Houston artist Ana Marietta creates this mural about financial abuse.


The message can be revealed by snapping a picture in front of the mural and uploading it on Instagram using the "moon" filter on the photo.

When sharing the photo be sure to use the hashtag #SafeWayOut as a way to show support for domestic violence survivors.

The Houston mural, located on the Dramatika Custom Framing building, will be available to visit through October.
