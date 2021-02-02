Third Ward residents given days to vacate apartments sold to new owners

"It's really difficult to try to relocate right now, especially with the pandemic," said John McClenon, who has lived at the Barbee Street Apartments for more than 20 years.
In the notice to vacate placed on doors, tenants were told that the property has been sold, and new owners have plans to begin renovations on Feb. 10.
As a result, all residents must move out by that date because the property will no longer have gas, electric, or water, as those will be turned off to complete renovations.
The residents understand that the units need a lot of renovations, but what they are hoping for is more time.
