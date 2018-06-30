SOCIETY

Neighbors call police on 12-year-old boy cutting grass

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (KTRK) --
An Ohio boy's summer vacation was anything but exciting after someone called police on the 12-year-old.

Reginald Fields started a business cutting grass for his neighbors, but his service - at one customer's house - resulted in a call to the police.

Fields told WEWS-TV everything was going fine until one of his customer's neighbors called the police, claiming that the teen had cut his grass.

"They said I was cutting their grass. I didn't know it," Fields said.

The neighbor told authorities that the teen had cut a portion of their property and was in their yard.

Fields said after the incident he became discouraged, but a customer decided to post about the incident on Facebook.

The post received thousands of views and hundreds of shares.

Now, Fields is receiving a lot of support for his business.

"Just give me a call. I will be there. On time," Fields said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypoliceu.s. & worldOhio
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
More Society
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News