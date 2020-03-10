Amusement park owner puts toilet paper, hand sanitizer inside claw game

UNITED KINGDOM (KTRK) -- The coronavirus outbreak has sparked panic across the world, and now people are stocking up on toilet paper and cleaning products.A park owner in the UK is poking fun at the grocery store chaos by putting toilet paper and cleaning products inside of a toy-grabber machine.Rob Braddick is the owner of Braddick's Holiday Park which is located in the southwest of England.The grabber machines used to contain Frozen 2 or Peter Rabbit toys, but those have been replaced with two very sought after sanitary products.For the hand sanitizer, the cost is the equivalent to a $1.30.So, if park visitors are feeling lucky, you can get a deal on the products that have been running in short supply at stores.