Need an escape from family on Thanksgiving? Here's how

The big day is tomorrow, so get your game day face on! Visit our website for questions about parking, race time, and more: https://t.co/jYob1R37DC pic.twitter.com/gqzAfeNIQi — BakerRipley Houston Turkey Trot (@HouTurkeyTrot) November 27, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for a fun and healthy way to escape the Thanksgiving Day madness, sign up for the Baker Ripley Houston Turkey Trot!It kicks off Thursday at 7:30 a.m. in the Galleria area. It includes three separate races designed to appeal to runners of all ages and experience levels.Winners of certified timed events will be given awards based on event and age category.To learn more,