HURRICANE FLORENCE

Churchgoers gather for song and prayer outside grocery store during Hurricane Florence

EMBED </>More Videos

Members of the Wrightsville Beach Baptist Church gathered together for song and prayer, despite being unable to enter their church building due to Florence.

Churchgoers in North Carolina are not letting Florence get in the way of their worship.

ABC11 reporter Ana Rivera stopped by a Harris Teeter with her crew to grab some coffee when she noticed a group of people gathered outside of the store.

It turns out they were all members of the Wrightsville Beach Baptist Church.

The group was unable to get into the church, so instead, they gathered in a circle and began to sing and pray.


"In the midst of the storm, we find peace. There are folks around here who are literally standing with us who have houses on the beach, vehicles destroyed, houses destroyed and yet they're here worshipping with us," says the church's pastor.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychurchhurricane florencenorth carolina newsreligionbe inspiredsevere weatherhurricaneWrightsville Beach
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Florence death toll at 14, including 2 from carbon monoxide
NFL donates $1 million to Florence relief efforts
5 arrested in NC after dollar store raided during Florence
VIDEO: Florence damage in Wilmington
More hurricane florence
SOCIETY
Family of boy with terminal cancer rings in holidays early
Father creates dolls to help young Muslim girls connect to their identities
Taco Bell worker fired for refusing service to English speakers
WATCH: 50th Fiestas Patrias parade in downtown Houston
More Society
Top Stories
Deputies say speeding driver is to blame for innocent man's death
Family of boy with terminal cancer rings in holidays early
Family of 62-pound Montgomery Co. boy says he wasn't abused
Gunmen wearing mariachi garb kill 5 and wound 8 in Mexico City
NFL donates $1 million to Florence relief efforts
Florence death toll at 14, including 2 from carbon monoxide
Jadeveon Clowney not playing in game against Titans
HPD says suspect who stabbed man and woman got away
Show More
Tailgating on a budget: Making creative snacks for under $50
Astros giving away World Series replica rings again
Driver opens fire and shoots woman in vehicle in Fort Bend Co.
Typhoon death toll in Philippines climbs to 64
Taco Bell worker fired for refusing service to English speakers
More News