Coronavirus

Navy reports first coronavirus death from USS Roosevelt crew

By Robert Burns
WASHINGTON -- A member of the crew of the coronavirus-infected USS Theodore Roosevelt warship died Monday of complications related to the disease, the Navy said, adding to setbacks for the sidelined aircraft carrier.

The sailor, whose name and other identifying information were not publicly released pending notification of relatives, had tested positive for coronavirus on March 30 and was taken off the ship and placed in "isolation housing" along with four other sailors at the U.S. Navy base on Guam. On April 9 he was found unresponsive during a medical check and was moved to a local hospital's intensive care unit.

The Roosevelt has been in a coronavirus crisis that prompted the Navy's civilian leader, Thomas Modly, to fire the ship's captain on April 2. Five days later, after flying to the ship and delivering a speech in which he insulted the skipper, Capt. Brett E. Crozier, and criticized the crew for supporting Crozier, Modly resigned.

As of Sunday, 585 members of the Roosevelt crew had tested positive for coronavirus. Nearly 4,000 crew members had been moved ashore.

An investigation of the Roosevelt's coronavirus outbreak and related events is ongoing. The carrier has been docked at Guam since March 27.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynavycoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
7-year-old runs backyard 'marathon' to fundraise for hospitals
Man coughs on deputies, says he wishes they got COVID-19
Nurses, praised for virus efforts, find their tires slashed
Local officials to propose widespread inmate testing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott to announce initiative to reopen businesses
Police trying to figure out how dad died in fight with son
Texas Workforce Commission expands hours to meet demand
How blood from recovered COVID-19 patients could save lives
Enjoy chilly mornings and nice afternoons this week
George Stephanopoulos tests positive for COVID-19
Rockets send lunch to Houston hospital workers on Easter
Show More
Man coughs on deputies, says he wishes they got COVID-19
Nurses, praised for virus efforts, find their tires slashed
Search called off for boater lost at Lake Houston on Easter
Local officials to propose widespread inmate testing
At least 17 dead as Easter tornadoes, severe storms sweep US south
More TOP STORIES News