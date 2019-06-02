Navy Petty Officer surprises his sister at Klein Collins High School graduation

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands of local students celebrated the end of their high school careers with friends and family at graduations across the city this weekend.Klein Collins High School graduation ceremony was undoubtedly special for one graduate in-particular, as she was surprised by her older brother.Lauren Oetker was seen leaving the stadium following graduation when suddenly, she noticed her brother, Navy Petty Officer Third Class Justin Oetker.The surprise led to many emotions from Lauren and her classmates.