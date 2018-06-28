Las Vegas, they say, never sleeps.But just in case you need a nap in Sin City, there are now four sleeping pods at the mall. The Fashion Show Mall has pods with padded seating, temperature controls and a charging station.How much will you have to pay for the pods? The pods will cost $8 per half-hour.The pods also have blackout shades so you can nap in complete darkness.The company says it has plans to put napping pods at McCarran International Airport in the near future.