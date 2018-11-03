SOCIETY

Resolution met after League City landlord places nails along fence to stop climbing dog

EMBED </>More Videos

Landlord puts nail on top of fence to stop the neighbor's fence walking dog.

By
LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
A League City dog owner is pleased after nails used to keep his dog from climbing a fence were removed.

The dog owner was furious after nails appeared on his fence, which were placed there by the man who owns the home next door.

Landlord Percy Smith says the nails have been removed by the dog owner and he has installed a 2" PVC pipe rail on rollers that will spin when touched by the pet. Smith says this should prevent fence-walking and not cause injury to the dog.



Brandon Gauntt recently welcomed a new dog to his League City home.

"We picked Sky because of her temperament," Gauntt said.
What he didn't realize was how fitting Sky's name was. The dog likes to climb.

Recently, his neighbor captured Sky balancing along the fence.

"I was shocked when I saw the initial picture," Gauntt said.

The actions didn't just shock his neighbors, it terrified them. The tenants contacted landlord Percy Smith.

"The dog climbed the fence while you're working in the backyard with the dog sitting six foot six above your head," Smith said. "It's a pretty threatening position to be at."

To stop it, Smith placed wood along the fence, with hundreds of nails poking through. He did so because his tenants have dogs, and a baby on the way.

"You can't shoot the dog, you can't injure him, so you find a way to block him without injuring him and that's what this was," Smith said.
It took a week before Gauntt noticed the nails.

"God forbid she jumped up there and got her paw stuck, and my children come home and find their dog stuck on the fence, impaled," Gauntt said.

Gauntt called police and removed the planks.

"I think of medieval times," Gauntt said. "This is something that is something that is fairly barbaric to me."

League City code enforcement investigated. The city said the nails must be removed because it breaks an ordinance.

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydog
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Robot helps student battling cancer attend class
Houston restaurants offering discounts to voters
Daylight saving got you down? These states have no time change
Kid dresses up as Waffle House hero for school's 'Hero Day'
More Society
Top Stories
Search for boyfriend of woman found at apartment complex: HPD
2 dead, 1 injured in crashes during Lone Star Rally in Galveston
Nearly 1,000 human teeth found in walls of building
Off-duty Houston firefighter arrested for DWI
Robot helps student battling cancer attend class
Police search for suspect accused of fatal shooting in broad daylight
High schoolers posing as Columbine shooters suspended
High school teacher arrested after punching student on video
Show More
3 women wanted for beating wig store employee in Queens
Uber driver accused of raping unconscious woman
Missing 12-year-old girl found and reunited with family
Man blames Twizzlers' black licorice for heart problems
Beloved pugs stolen from man's car outside Goodwill store
More News