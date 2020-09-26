Society

NAACP says more work needs to be done to achieve social justice

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Here at ABC13 we have been talking about social justice and the push for change across the nation. It's been nearly four months since George Floyd was killed by police officers in Minneapolis, and the main question is - what has changed since?

On Thursday night, ABC13 held a town hall called "Black Lives Matter: Progress and Protests" that was joined by front line workers like Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and the leader of Houston's Black Lives Matter group.

"The town hall meetings are necessary. The conversations are necessary. The marches are necessary. The protests are necessary," said vice president of Houston NAACP Dr. James Dixon.

For many, including the NAACP, the decision to not charge anyone directly to Breonna Taylor's death was a complete insult.

SEE MORE: A timeline of events related to the death of Breonna Taylor

Many people felt it sent a message loud and clear to the Black community, letting them know that more work has to be done, and more people have to care about being on the right side of history.

"It's not enough to sit on the sideline and say, 'Oh, it's terrible. How awful. How tragic.' We need every caring human being, every caring American - white, Black, brown, male, female, gay, straight. If you believe in the cause of justice, we need you to join us. Don't watch us," Dixon said.

Follow Erica Simon on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonblack lives matterracismrace in america
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Federal judge blocks Texas' elimination of straight-ticket voting
Woman who was missing for a year reunites with family
Photo shows high school students in crowded hallway
Trump intends to tap Barrett for Supreme Court: Sources
Former HISD employee pleads guilty in college admission scam
Expert fears second COVID-19 peak just 2 weeks away
Rape suspect allegedly told friend and brother to intimidate victim
Show More
2 fall fronts on the way to Houston
Houston ISD extends deadline to opt out of in-person classes
Fewer people taking COVID-19 tests, Harris Co. Judge says
Watch 2 state champs battle it out in our Texan Live Game of the Week!
Rockets and Texans host voter registration drives
More TOP STORIES News