Mystery violinist plays outside grocery store for rent money

Neighbors in Baytown are searching for a mystery violin player who popped up in a grocery store parking lot around 2 p.m. Wednesday.Melinda Owens tells ABC13 Eyewitness News the man was armed with a sign and had a song in his heart outside the Kroger on Garth Road.As the man played his violin along with a string-filled rendition of OneRepublic's "Secrets," he collected donations from drivers passing by.His sign read: "Please I need help for support my family. I have 2 kids. I don't have money for rent and bills. God bless."Now, a group of people have come forward hoping to help the musician in need."I just like to help people," Owens told ABC13. "He wasn't bothering anybody and he was just trying to make ends meet for his family. I thought if I posted, people would come and help them out more. It exploded and then he disappeared. I feel obligated since I started it, since people were offering jobs. It's just the right thing to do."You can reach out to our ABC13 tipline at 713-669-1313 or. You can also tag us on social media using #ABC13Eyewitness.