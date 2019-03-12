Mutton Bustin': The cutest part of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "Hold on to his neck as tight as you can like you're trying to choke him."That was good advice given by 7-year-old Walker Fontana right before his younger brother, Beau, went Mutton Bustin'.Kids, ages four to seven, line up to participate in this sport which has been named the cutest part of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.Some of them practice for months leading up to the big event."Daddy! He's been trying to hold on to daddy," explained their mom, Tiffany Fontana. "That's all we can do!"Mutton Bustin' is basically a kids' version of bull riding.Each kid gets on top of a sheep, clutches the wool, and holds on tightly.Most of them make it only a couple of seconds before being knocked off.The sheep are about 150 pounds each.