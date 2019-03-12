Society

Mutton Bustin': The cutest part of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

EMBED <>More Videos

Mutton Bustin champions are made everyday here at RodeoHouston!

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "Hold on to his neck as tight as you can like you're trying to choke him."

That was good advice given by 7-year-old Walker Fontana right before his younger brother, Beau, went Mutton Bustin'.

Kids, ages four to seven, line up to participate in this sport which has been named the cutest part of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Some of them practice for months leading up to the big event.

"Daddy! He's been trying to hold on to daddy," explained their mom, Tiffany Fontana. "That's all we can do!"

Mutton Bustin' is basically a kids' version of bull riding.

Each kid gets on top of a sheep, clutches the wool, and holds on tightly.

Most of them make it only a couple of seconds before being knocked off.

The sheep are about 150 pounds each.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonrodeo houstonkids daychild performers
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Rodeo thrill ride leaves riders 17 stories in the air
Cow causes commotion in stands at RodeoHouston
Police release video of gas station murder suspects
Eyes on US carriers after recent midair incidents
Coast Guard rescues 58-year-old after signs of heart attack
Did labor 'fire'-wall keep DNC from Houston?
Houston Texans lose Tyrann Mathieu to Kansas City Chiefs
Show More
NASA pushing #Moon2Mars initiative
WHERE'S AARON? Conroe teen missing now for 11 days
Woman damages church after setting herself on fire: documents
Gunman's divorce papers served day of office shooting
3-year-old dies in fire after sitter leaves for store, investigators say
More TOP STORIES News