Murdered wrecker driver honored with tow truck procession

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Family and friends gathered to say goodbye Wednesday to a tow truck driver who was murdered on the job.

Competitors of Augustin Martinez took work off for a special send off, including a tow truck procession for the fallen father.

Martinez's photo was displayed before the procession in northwest Houston.

His killer became well known after police learned Martinez had snapped a photo of his shooter before he died.

Police have identified and charged 42-year-old Idelfonso Gamez Torres with murder, but he is still on the run.

