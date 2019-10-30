Murdered wrecker driver honored with tow truck procession

Competitors of Augustin Martinez took work off for a special send off, including a tow truck procession for the fallen father.
Martinez's photo was displayed before the procession in northwest Houston.
His killer became well known after police learned Martinez had snapped a photo of his shooter before he died.
Police have identified and charged 42-year-old Idelfonso Gamez Torres with murder, but he is still on the run.
