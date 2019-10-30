Murdered wrecker driver honored with tow truck procession

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5652381" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Vigil held in honor of wrecker driver killed on the job

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Family and friends gathered to say goodbye Wednesday to a tow truck driver who was murdered on the job.Competitors of Augustin Martinez took work off for a special send off, including a tow truck procession for the fallen father.Martinez's photo was displayed before the procession in northwest Houston.His killer became well known after police learned Martinez had snapped a photo of his shooter before he died.Police have identified and charged 42-year-old Idelfonso Gamez Torres with murder, but he is still on the run.