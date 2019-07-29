Society

Mural to honor 8-month-old found dead after kidnapping hoax in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- Artist Colton Valentine is painting a mural honoring baby King Jay Davila.

The 8-month-old was at the center of a kidnapping hoax back in January. He was later found dead.

The giant mural will be 25 feet long and painted on the side of a warehouse along I-10. The owner of the warehouse donated the space for the mural.

The mural reads "Report Child Abuse" with a phone number. King Jay is depicted with a halo around his head.

Three family members have been charged in King Jay's death. His father Christopher Davila was indicted on a raft of charges, including injury to a child causing severe bodily injury. Beatrice Sampayo, King Jay's grandmother, and Angie Torres, his father's cousin, were indicted on charges of tampering with evidence for what authorities say were their roles in covering up the baby's death.

Investigators say the three staged the kidnapping hoax to try and cover up the child's murder.

The medical examiner's office ruled the death a homicide by blunt force trauma.
