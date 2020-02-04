Mural in New York City honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN -- There's a new tribute in New York City to honor Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.Artist Efren Andaluz has been working on the mural in downtown Brooklyn since Friday.The piece shows Kobe on a basketball court looking at his daughter.When the work is finished, it will include the names of everyone killed in last week's helicopter crash.The mural is one of several works of art popping up around the country to honor the NBA star and his daughter.