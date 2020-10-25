Society

MTV celebrates National Vote Early Day with art installation at Discovery Green

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- MTV rolled out the red carpet for voters in Houston to celebrate Vote Early Day.

The company partnered with artists to bring a one-of-a-kind pop-up art installation to Discovery Green to celebrate and educate voters about their early voting options and nearby voting locations.


The art installation is part of MTV's Vote for Your Life campaign and leadership in founding Vote Early Day, a new national holiday and movement creating awareness for celebrating Americans' options to vote early.

Houston is one of the 20 cities across the country the art activations visit.

It features chalk art from local muralist Anat Ronen. Community members were also present to contribute their own voting chalk art that exhibits issues that are driving them to vote in this election.


Voters in Texas have already turned out to vote in historic numbers. As of Oct. 23, more than 1 million people just in Harris County cast their ballot, compared to 1.1 million Texans who voted at this point in the 2016 election, according to data from TargetSmart.

