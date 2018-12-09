GEORGE H.W. BUSH

Former Ms. Wheelchair Texas shares story behind memorable photo with George H.W. Bush

A teacher and former Ms. Wheelchair Texas shared a photo that captures a moment she will never forget with President George H.W. Bush.

Angela Wrigglesworth Titcombe, who is also currently the state coordinator of the Ms. Wheelchair Texas Foundation, shared the story and photo with ABC13 Eyewitness News.

"If you look closely at this picture, you will notice that President Bush's eyes are closed," she explained.

"Its been so long ago that I don't remember if we took pictures before or after we sat in his office chatting about skydiving and the MLB All Star Game and of course, the Americans with Disabilities Act. But what I do remember about this photograph is the thoughtful exchange between he and his secretary that followed after she took it," Angela continued.

Angela says the secretary told Bush 41, "Sir, let's take another one. I believe you were looking down."

When Bush responded, he said, "I was looking down... in admiration."

"No compliment has ever meant more to me in my life," Angela says. "I hope and pray that he can look down from heaven at all of us in admiration as we share his legacy of kindness, inclusion, and respect."
