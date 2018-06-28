EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1998405" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> We're getting our first look at a girl seen walking down the center of a crowded North Freeway.

How far would you go to get the perfect money shot?Houston photographer Carl Kidd hangs out of moving cars to snap what he calls "rolling shots," or images of other moving cars.Kidd, 18, says that car fanatics ask him to capture these shots for their cars and that's how he makes money.Video shows him dangling out of the passenger side window of a moving black car, his camera pointed low, just inches off the ground.Some drivers say Kidd is causing distractions on the road, but he says he's just doing his job, which now appears to be turning into a lucrative, but risky, career.