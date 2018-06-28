SOCIETY

Dangerous or daring? Photographer hangs out of moving cars to get 'rolling' shots

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen photographer literally hangs out window for dangerously perfect shot (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
How far would you go to get the perfect money shot?

Houston photographer Carl Kidd hangs out of moving cars to snap what he calls "rolling shots," or images of other moving cars.

Kidd, 18, says that car fanatics ask him to capture these shots for their cars and that's how he makes money.

Video shows him dangling out of the passenger side window of a moving black car, his camera pointed low, just inches off the ground.

Some drivers say Kidd is causing distractions on the road, but he says he's just doing his job, which now appears to be turning into a lucrative, but risky, career.

SEE ALSO: 11 weird things that happen on Houston highways

EMBED More News Videos

We're getting our first look at a girl seen walking down the center of a crowded North Freeway.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyphotographyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
More Society
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Show More
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
Digital Deal of the Day
More News