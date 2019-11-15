Mourners 'dressed to impress' at Nikki Araguz Loyd's memorial

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Attendees of Nikki Araguz Loyd's celebration of life were told to "dress to impress."The 44-year-old's elaborate clothing was on display throughout the Humble Civic Center as hundreds gathered to remember her legacy.The transgender rights fighter passed away at her home last week. The medical examiner's office has not yet determined a cause of death."I didn't believe it was real," recalled T.C. Canady, a friend who spoke at Loyd's celebration of life. "I couldn't get my mind around it."Loyd gained national recognition when she fought in court for the right to her firefighter husband's benefits after he died battling a fire. Following years of court proceedings and appeals, her marriage was recognized by the court and she was granted her husband's financial benefits.Friends said she made big strides for the transgender community and has secured her place in history.Many said she helped them during their transition."She told me to, 'Be yourself. Be proud. Be loud. Be open and be you,' and it was a very liberating sense that she was able to do that," Jessie Lee Ann McGrath said of her friend.