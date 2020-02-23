Society

Woman, who lost her son, remembers him by paying it forward to other mother

By
ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A Rosharon mother was moved to tears after she went to pick up a birthday cake for her eight-year-old daughter, but left with a note and an act of kindness she will never forget.

Holly Grimet tells ABC13 she was planning a last-minute party for her daughter, Eva, and placed a cake order at her neighborhood Kroger in Alvin.

When she went to pick up the cake on Saturday, she was told it had already been paid for.

"I went in there and she's like, 'No, it's already been paid for,'" Grimet said. "I was like, 'Wait, by who? Somebody I know?'"

The bakery employees handed Holly a note written by a mother who had lost her son, Nehemiah. The child would've turned eight years old on the Feb. 22, and the mom wanted to do something kind in Nehemiah's memory.

A part of the note reads: "I hope you enjoy your child's cake and I hope your day is special. Hold your baby a little tighter today and watch them as they play."

Grimet says she was shocked and emotional over the entire incident that brought her to tears while she sat in her car.

The mom says she would like to thank the mystery parent for the incredible act of kindness that she was not expecting.

"I think about this mom who just wants to celebrate her child and she can't," Grimet said. "And here I was just passing it off as, 'Okay whatever, let's just do it.'"

Holly says she went back to the Kroger and bought a birthday cake for another customer as a way to keep the kindness going.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyalvinmotherhoodbaby deathbirthdayacts of kindnessinfant deaths
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Doctors call 6 year old burn victim remarkably resilient
7 people shot at flea market in north Houston
ABC13 Evening News for February 23, 2020
Boy leaves puppy at shelter to protect it from abusive father
Fans heckling Astros at spring opener get signs confiscated
Travis Scott's Rice Village pop-up store 'Space Village' is back
Pit bull viciously attacks dog walker, two police officers
Show More
The gender reveal that couldn't get any more Texas
Ryan Newman confirms head injury in Daytona 500 crash, hopes to race again
Scattered rain Monday with a light freeze at the end of the week
Ninfa's unveils mural of H-Town celebs like Beyonce, JJ Watt
Thousands show up to support Bernie Sanders in Houston rally
More TOP STORIES News