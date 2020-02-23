Woman, who lost her son, remembers him by paying it forward to other mother

Holly Grimet could not believe it.
She wrote on Facebook in disbelief, "Ya'll this stuff never happens to me."
The lady at the counter told her that the woman who paid for the cakes left her a note.
The note reads:
My son Nehemiah would be 8 yrs old today. I want to remember my son by doing good to others. I hope you enjoy your childs cake and I hope your day is special. Hold your baby a little tighter today, watch them as they play, be patient with them, kiss their sweet little hand and tell them how much you love them. Our children are special gifts! I hope your day is beautiful. Much love from me and my angel in heaven to your family.
Grimet's daughter, Eva, just turned eight years old.
She said she tried to hold back tears but the nice gesture eventually made her "a crying mess."