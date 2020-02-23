Woman, who lost her son, remembers him by paying it forward to other mother

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman walked into Kroger to buy her daughters' cakes and cupcakes, only to find out that everything had been paid for, according to a Facebook post that went viral Saturday night.Holly Grimet could not believe it.She wrote on Facebook in disbelief, "Ya'll this stuff never happens to me."The lady at the counter told her that the woman who paid for the cakes left her a note.The note reads:Grimet's daughter, Eva, just turned eight years old.She said she tried to hold back tears but the nice gesture eventually made her "a crying mess."