It's two weeks before Valentine's Day, and florists are rushing to fill orders."Valentine's Day, oh boy!" laughs Georgia Lakey. "That's the best day of the whole year, because by the time Valentine's Day hits, it's almost over."Lakey opened20 years ago in the Montrose area.But after losing her husband of 62 years back in August, this year feels different."It probably helps you to understand what other people are going through," Lakey said. "You know, flowers will get you out of most anything.""Knowing how hard it is for her every day to keep going, and she does it with grace and beauty," said Lakey's daughter, Linda LaBeth. "In a world where there's so much bad news, there's a lot of good people out there."