be localish

Montrose company creates hilarious quarantine-themed cards

By
MONTROSE (KTRK) -- Like so many other businesses, Space Montrose has been forced to close its doors.

But, you can't shut down creativity!

"Right now everybody is doing anything we can to connect, you know, to still feel like we're all together in this," said Leila Peraza, who owns the store with her husband, Carlos Peraza.

The Perazas also own a card company with another couple, Tyler and Matthew Mendez.

Together, they're creating Quarantine-themed cards.

They're therapeutic for both the creators and those who receive them.

"I think the key is keeping our minds busy right now," said Tyler Mendez. "I know we have a lot of free time and a lot of screen time, but I think stepping away from the screen and focusing on something creative is really productive and really good for our minds."

Some of the cards are funny. Others are touching. But, they're all relatable.

"I think at a time like this, comedy and togetherness is what it's all about," explained Matthew Mendez. "We're trying to be more communal, try to speak to things people are feeling."

"We thought that we were all different, but right now, we're living very similar lives," said Carlos Peraza. "Same problems, same situations. Same conversations."

If you'd like to order some cards, go here:

http://www.spacemontrose.com

http://www.papervibeshou.com

https://www.etsy.com/shop/PaperVibesHou
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhoustoncommunity strongcoronavirusfeel goodbe localishcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE LOCALISH
Supporting local restaurants: Give back and get discounts
Houston fitness apparel company shifts gears to make face masks
They give healthcare workers free meals and support local restaurants
Coronavirus Check In With Enoteca Maria: The Restaurant Run by Grandmothers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HPD chief addresses inmates released over COVID-19
Number of AA flight attendants test positive for COVID-19
Harris Co. to vote on $60M medical shelter at NRG
Near record heat before a stormy cold front blows in
Navy official apologizes for calling fired captain 'stupid'
City of Galveston stay home orders impacting businesses
Amazon hires more than 80,000 new employees to meet demand
Show More
How to prevent bringing COVID-19 home from the store
Houston gym putting up free NFL-level workouts online
Texas Children's employees rewarded with bonus checks
They give healthcare workers free meals and support local restaurants
Here's when the MLB could be eyeing a return amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News