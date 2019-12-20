Montrose bar filled with LGBTQ history 'sanctuary' for many

How much do you know about Houston’s LGBTQ history? We’re working on some fascinating stories today.— Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) December 19, 2019
It’s all part of our #abc13plus coverage from Montrose! https://t.co/hmgSAtMqCw pic.twitter.com/imYtJlR59f
"We like to call it 'The Gayborhood,'" explained owner Mark De Lange. "I would mix that term with very bohemian, hipster ... a nice mix. I guess that's Montrose. Modern-day Montrose."
The Eagle is dedicated to preserving local Houston LGBTQ history. The bar's Phoenix room is a full-service bar that is made available for community organization meetings, according to its website.
As part of The Eagle tradition, one can't celebrate the future without honoring the past.
The upper floor of the bar features a mural and other reminders of the past.
"Sanctuary is a real word to describe this," explained historian J.D. Doyle. "You had to worry about who was watching you, and it got better as the decades went on."
As Doyle walked through the rooms of The Eagle, he recalled some of Houston's earliest LGBTQ bars, including one that dates back to 1937.
"It had female impersonators at the club," said Doyle.
The Eagle even provides its online community with a website titled "Houston LGBT History" that provides photos, articles and more.
To learn more, click here.
READ ALSO: How a gay-friendly country sports bar is thriving in Montrose
Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.
Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.