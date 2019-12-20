abc13 plus

Montrose bar filled with LGBTQ history 'sanctuary' for many

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As you enter The Eagle in the heart of Montrose, you're greeted with smiling faces for a great happy hour, but you can also learn a great deal about Houston's LGBTQ history.



"We like to call it 'The Gayborhood,'" explained owner Mark De Lange. "I would mix that term with very bohemian, hipster ... a nice mix. I guess that's Montrose. Modern-day Montrose."

The Eagle is dedicated to preserving local Houston LGBTQ history. The bar's Phoenix room is a full-service bar that is made available for community organization meetings, according to its website.

As part of The Eagle tradition, one can't celebrate the future without honoring the past.

The upper floor of the bar features a mural and other reminders of the past.

"Sanctuary is a real word to describe this," explained historian J.D. Doyle. "You had to worry about who was watching you, and it got better as the decades went on."

As Doyle walked through the rooms of The Eagle, he recalled some of Houston's earliest LGBTQ bars, including one that dates back to 1937.

"It had female impersonators at the club," said Doyle.

The Eagle even provides its online community with a website titled "Houston LGBT History" that provides photos, articles and more.

To learn more, click here.

READ ALSO: How a gay-friendly country sports bar is thriving in Montrose

EMBED More News Videos

The owner says he has a lot of experience dealing with stereotypes. So, why not spend some time breaking them? ABC13's Pooja Lohdia takes you inside the bar people say feels like home.



Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonmontroselgbtqgaylgbtq pridebargay rightshistoryabc13 plusabc13 plus montrose
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS
How a gay-friendly country sports bar is thriving in Montrose
Montrose thrift store gives back by offering free HIV testing
Pride Portraits celebrates LGBTQIA+ community one picture at a time
Coolest barbershop in the world offers free bourbon & fancy full shaves
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Lord, you have my soul': transcript released from plane crash
Man dies after getting hit by car while trying to pick up opossum
Wrong-way driver killed on I-10 identified as HPD officer
"We might have to break your leg" Video shows rescue from burning car
Innocent man killed when alleged drunk driver hits car head-on
Clouds, light showers expected Friday and Saturday
Faulty water heater almost burns down house
Show More
Furniture Bank donates mattresses to children
Montrose thrift store gives back by offering free HIV testing
Need to change the subject during an argument? Ask Alexa
There's a deeper meaning in Texans' O'Brien's ice bucket challenge
How a gay-friendly country sports bar is thriving in Montrose
More TOP STORIES News