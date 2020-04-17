coronavirus texas

Montgomery Co. ends stay home directive, deferring to Texas' order

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Montgomery County Judge Mark J. Keough announced Friday the stay-home order that was issued for the county has now ended.

The "Stay Home, Stop the Spread" order was first declared on March 27. The order had also imposed a curfew on county residents.

"After reaching our peak of COVID-19 cases earlier this week, and in consultation with local health authorities and hospital executives, Montgomery County is continuing to see a slower rise in active cases than originally projected," said Judge Keough.

The county confirmed its seventh COVID-19 related death on Friday, as well as 20 more cases. The total number of COVID-19 cases so far in the county is 370.

Residents are now urged to abide by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's order, which requires residents to practice social distancing until April 30.

Gov. Abbott announced Friday his plan to reopen businesses in Texas.

READ MORE: TIMELINE: Here are the dates when things can reopen in Texas

"With hospital utilization continuing to remain low, we can begin to open up sectors of our economy as early as the Governor allows," Keough said.



MORE CORONAVIRUS STORIES:
Action 13: Connecting your questions with answers
Coronavirus: How do you know if you've recovered?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymontgomery countysocial distancingcoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Texas first state to give dates easing COVID-19 restrictions
Mayor won't rush to reopen Houston after Texas order
TIMELINE: Here are the dates when things can reopen in Texas
Eat local in the Seabrook area to win $150 gift card
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: What's next for Harris County after governor's plans to reopen Texas
Mayor won't rush to reopen Houston after Texas order
Texas first state to give dates easing COVID-19 restrictions
TIMELINE: Here are the dates when things can reopen in Texas
SPONSORED: Emergency food storage in stock - here's how to get it
Heat, humidity, and showers today, storms this weekend
Former Texan Owen Daniels opens up about his depression
Show More
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
Here's how Gov. Abbott's 'retail to-go' order will operate
Mattress Mack helping seniors after being named on strike force
Texas Medical Center reports drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations
H-E-B employee leaves emotional message for customer
More TOP STORIES News