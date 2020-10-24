Society

Houston trans rights advocate Monica Roberts laid to rest

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Beloved transgender rights advocate and Houston blogger, Monica Roberts, who died of natural causes on Oct. 5, was honored with a memorial service and laid to rest on Saturday.

Supporters paid their respects at the University of Houston's Cullen Performance Hall before a private burial.

Roberts collapsed and died at her southwest Houston apartment complex earlier this month. Her mother told ABC13 she hadn't been feeling well in the days before.

For more than 20 years, Roberts blazed a trail in the fight for transgender rights. She advocated for equality, legal rights, and wrote a very popular blog. Her work was so transformative that her death brought statements from advocates and elected leaders and tributes from her many fans. Her insight and support for the community surpassed Texas as she was recognized worldwide.

"She really has touched so many lives in the time she has been fighting for transgender rights," said Roberts' younger brother, Kevin.

The family and friends of transgender rights icon Monica Roberts gave clarity to what may have led to the advocate's death. The video offers some words from the icon's family.

