Pennsylvania mom's scary Halloween prank goes viral

Forget about "Elf on a Shelf" this holiday season and worry about "Doll in the Hall." (Photo by Krystah Wright/Facebook)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. --
Forget about "Elf on a Shelf" this holiday season and worry about "Doll in the Hall."

One Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania mom is terrorizing her kids with a spooky toy this Halloween.

Krystah Wright set up a special Facebook page for the prank. Wright explained her idea: "Instead of an Elf on the Shelf in December, I'm doing a Doll in the Hall in October. Basically, you take a creepy Annabel porcelain doll that your kids already believe is haunted and keep secretly moving it around the house.

For an extra festive touch, I put the doll right in bed with one of the kids whenever they throw it in the trash."
