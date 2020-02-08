Society

Moments leading up to fatal crash that killed 3 caught on video

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Friday afternoon, friends and family members gathered at the site of the fiery crash that claimed the lives of a grandmother, mother and infant child.

While placing flowers and balloons at the intersection of Antoine and Beltway 8, an outpour of emotions could be felt throughout the area, causing some drivers to stop and offer condolences.

Family members identified the victims of the crash as Piedad Soriano, her daughter Diana Escobar, and Diana's 3-month-old son Ricardo Escobar Jr.

RELATED: Victims identified in fiery DWI crash that killed grandmother, mom, and infant
EMBED More News Videos

Widower, Ricardo Escobar Sr. is grieving after his wife, 3-month-old son, and mother-in-law were killed in a fiery DWI crash.



Yessenia Aguilar, Diana's cousin, stood crying. The two were supposed to meet on Sunday to catch up.

"I still cry, hoping that she'll call me and say this is a big misunderstanding," said Aguilar.

Surveillance video obtained from the convenience store shows the SUV driven by Gregory Smith, 30, blow through a red light into a busy intersection.

Smith's car strikes the victim's van, throwing it into a the median where it burst into flames. People from the nearby trip center and gas station ran toward the crash.

"He knew better," Aguilar said. "He's a 30-year-old man. He should know that getting behind the wheel after you've been smoking or drinking or whatever it was, that's not right."

Smith has been charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter.

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustoncar crashfatal crashcar firecrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lake Charles casino warns of norovirus outbreak
3 major roadways in Houston closed this weekend
ABC13 Evening News for February 7, 2020
AJ Hinch says 'he's truly sorry' for sign-stealing scandal
New Hampshire Democratic debate on ABC: WATCH LIVE
Enjoy the weekend as stormy weather returns next week
Baylor suspends 14 baseball players 2 games each over hazing
Show More
Man's death is 3rd in deadly blast, lawyer claims
U.S. House passes bill to help Harvey federal loan recipients
Roughnecks and XFL bring more football to Houston this weekend
Ice cream shop owners fight back against robber
Rapper OMB Bloodbath arrested on gang charges while in court
More TOP STORIES News