HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Recently, Catherine Hicks went to buy a piece of Kendra Scott jewelry. It was her birthday month, and the stores give birthday customers half-off on a single item.
It was also the first year without her daughter, Ashley. The Alvin High School senior was killed when the car, in which she was a passenger in, crashed.
Ashely's death left a hole in the heart of her family, including her two sisters, brother, and her parents.
When Catherine went to check out, the sales associate, a young woman named Taylor, told her she would cover the cost of the silver earrings Catherine had chosen. "She said it's for Ashley," Catherine recalled. "She had read about her story on Twitter."
At that act, Catherine felt as if Ashley had given her a birthday present.
"It's like she was telling me to keep going. It helps that she's cheering me on from heaven," she said.
The Hicks are a family of faith, which has helped through the unimaginable loss of one of their own.
"We want to talk about her," said Ashley's older sister, Amanda. "I want to hear her name and I want people to talk about her," echoed her mom.
The family has also set up a scholarship fund in her name, funded by sales of T-shirts designed with Ashley's favorite scripture on the back. "For we walk by faith and not by sight," reads the verse from 2 Corinthians. The t-shirts come in three different styles.
So far, enough has been raised to fund two scholarships. The goal is to raise $6,000, and the Hicks plan to have another fundraiser next year.
"Sharing my sister's memory is so important to us,' said Amanda," and we're so grateful the community has been so helpful."
It's Ashley's legacy.
For information about purchasing a T-shirt, click here.
