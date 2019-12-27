Society

Mom gets Christmas wish as military son returns home in Santa costume

FRESNO, California -- A sneaky Santa switch made Christmas wishes come true Thursday.

Renee Sanchez's military son, Jason, wanted to surprise her after returning home from his station in Colorado.

SEE MORE: Boy with autism gets Christmas surprise after being turned away for having service dog

With the help of family members, he dressed up as Santa Claus and visited Renee's home. She told Santa all she wanted for Christmas was her son home for the holidays.

"What do you want for Christmas? Tell Santa what you want," one person said.

"I want Jason home," Renee answered.

While posing for a photo, Jason removed his hat and beard to surprise his mother and a few other people in attendance.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyvisaliachristmasmilitary greetings
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen shot in neck as men tried to steal his phone: deputies
Man accused of sexual misconduct with probationers
Austin mom found strangled to be honored in hometown
What we know about shooting suspect in Christmas Eve killing
J.J. Watt sends 12-year-old fan to playoffs after heartwarming video
Man drowns while attempting to rescue pet bird from lake
Broadcasting legend Don Imus has died at 79
Show More
Here's when showers and storms could impact your weekend
Enjoy live music or a FREE Texans watch party this weekend
Battleship Texas' new home may be announced early 2020
McDonald's workers save woman at drive-thru
After-holiday sales: Find deals at Best Buy, Macy's, Amazon
More TOP STORIES News