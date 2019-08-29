Mom says son kicked out of school over social media post

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5501316" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Channelview mother says she was blowing off steam in social media post, but then her child's school kicked him out of class.

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- A Channelview mother said she feared for son's safety and well-being after a bus driver never dropped her son off at his stop.Chasity Washington said her son, Ayden, called her almost an hour after his usual drop off time from the bus driver's cell phone Tuesday afternoon. She said she couldn't get a straight answer as to his whereabouts.Washington said the bus driver eventually hung up on her."I want to make parents aware this is happening. No parent should have to fear for their child's safety," Washington said. "I asked her what church they were at several times. She never said what church or what her name was. She ended up hanging up."Washington said she called the transportation manager at Rhodes School for the Performing Arts. She couldn't get any answers.She said she felt worried and sick to her stomach about the situation.Washington said a neighbor fortunately noticed her son at another school and drove him home. She ended up writing about the ordeal in a social media post. Washington admitted she was heated when she wrote on Facebook. She said on Wednesday the school called.They told her she threatened the bus driver and withdrew her son from school."I may have used a couple of words that probably wasn't the best," Washington said. "She said there was a situation that went viral, and basically she said I threatened the bus driver and that I have to pick up my son and find him another school to go to. She said she was protecting her employee but no one protected my son. No one protected my son."Washington said the school later called and invited her son back to class. She said she doesn't feel comfortable Rhodes can keep him safe. He won't be returning to the campus.In a request for comment, Rhodes Center for the Performing Arts released the following statement to Eyewitness News. They said the driver missed the bus stop: