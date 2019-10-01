abc13 plus

Mom of 3 who lost job helped by long-running Crosby group

By
CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- When LaToya Matthews lost her job, she went to the nonprofit Churches United in Caring in Crosby.

"I'm just going on the grace of God right now," she said. "I have three beautiful children: 16, 14, and 9. Two are high schoolers."

After a visit with Churches United, Matthews is going home with groceries and other household necessities for her family.

Churches United in Caring was founded 36 years ago when a group of local churches banded together to better serve the community.

"It makes my heart happy to know that we are all these different churches, working together with no problems that I can see," said volunteer Inez Jones.

If you'd like to receive services or help out, you can visit Churches United in Caring at 944 Church St. in Crosby, or call 281-328-3178

