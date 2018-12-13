SOCIETY

Mom embarrasses son with over-the-top lip-syncing at college basketball game

A mom managed to sing her heart out during a basketball game and embarrass her son in the process.

HALETHORPE, Maryland --
A Maryland mom might just be on her son's naughty list after her lip-syncing went viral and embarrassed her son in the process.

Mandy Remmells and her son Blake were at the University of Maryland basketball game Tuesday night when the fan cam focused its lens on her.

Kelly Clarkson's "Since U Been Gone" was on and that's all Remmells needed for her over-the-top performance as her son watched - or tried not to.

"I was like, I love Kelly Clarkson, so I started singing and then, all of a sudden we noticed, 'Oh, they're on us,' and so, I just started singing directly to him, and he was not having it," Remmells said.

Blake tried to bury his face inside his hoodie, but to no avail. Remmells said that just egged her on more.

Blake also hasn't forgiven her yet for the embarrassment.

"He'll think in 20 years from now I'm the cool mom," Remmels told WJLA.

It turns out, putting on a show is par for the course for Remmels.

She also did the worm at her own wedding last year.
