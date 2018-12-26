Mom gifted teddy bear with late son's voice recording

A daughter went above and beyond to make her parents' Christmas special after losing their son in early October.His sister Brittany came up with the idea of the teddy bear as a gift for their mother."My little brother died in the beginning of October, for Christmas I got my parents a Build-a-Bear in a police uniform (he was a cop) with his voice," Brittany wrote.When the Build-a-Bear played the recording of Officer Sean Tanner's voice, it brought tears to his mother's eyes.Tanner worked as an officer for the China Lake Police Department.