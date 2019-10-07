Society

Mom shocked after dad shaves baby's head while she's sleeping

VISALIA, Calif. -- A California mom left her baby daughter in the care of the child's father so she could get some much-need sleep.

Jasmin Aileen Valero didn't expect to wake up to find her daughter's head had been shaved.

Footage of Valero's shocked reaction to finding out baby Jazlyn was now bald went viral on Twitter. The video shows her gasping in disbelief while Jazlyn's dad, Joshua Luevanoz, chuckles away.

Valero captioned her tweet, "The one time I ask him to watch her so I can sleep in." She later said, "In many Mexican families it is tradition to cut babies' hair at a young age so their hair can grow thicker and nicer."

Valero said she and Jazlyn's father agreed they weren't going to do that ... until the day she was woken up with that surprise.

On the bright side, Jazlyn seems unfazed by the haircut. "Always such a happy baby," Valero said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhairparentingviral videohair stylingbuzzworthybabyabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Masked men shoot and kill store clerk in Valero robbery: Police
Our first fall cool front is moving through
Astros rocked early in ALDS Game 3 loss against Tampa Bay
Why Gerrit Cole's future with Astros still up in the air
Rockets' general manager's Hong Kong comments anger China
High school to forfeit football game after hazing allegations
Jack in the Box drive-thru worker stops line to chat
Show More
University of Houston getting new mariachi band
Simone Biles upset by reaction to her newest move
ABC13's The Midday
How to register to vote in Texas
McDonald's McRib returning to menus Monday
More TOP STORIES News