A Colorado mom wants to make it clear everybody knows Backstreet's back, alright?Wendy Chupp Gossett danced her heart out to a 90s hit from the band during a traffic jam on Friday and appeared to embarrass her son in the process.Gossett wrote on Facebook that she and her teen son were stuck in traffic for four hours.So when the Backstreet Boys' song, "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" came on the radio, she knew she had to jam.In the now-viral video, Gossett jumps out of her car and starts dancing in between the other vehicles because, why not?She returns to the car, only to start singing and get out of the vehicle again, much to the chagrin of her teen son, who covers his ears and buries his head.Toward the end of the video, you can hear her telling her son, "Honey, this is the Backstreet Boys!"If he didn't know who they were before, he certainly knows about them now, thanks to that crash course!