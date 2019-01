A Georgia mom says she accidentally donated a souvenir packed with $6,000 in cash.Lindsay Preiss says her son recently sold his car and stashed the cash in a yellow metal travel mug with a Mickey Mouse sticker on it. She didn't know it and donated the mug, along with other items, to Goodwill.Preiss says she called the store when she found out, but the mug had already been sold. She and her son hope someone will do the right thing and return the cash.