MOLLIE TIBBETTS

Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect Cristhian Bahena Rivera pleads not guilty

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's what we know about the night Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts disappeared. (AP|ABC News)

BROOKLYN, Iowa --
The farmhand charged in the abduction and stabbing death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in Iowa has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera entered his plea Wednesday at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma, Iowa.

RELATED: A detailed timeline of the Mollie Tibbetts case

Rivera is charged in the killing of Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who disappeared while out for a run July 18 in Brooklyn, Iowa.

Investigators recovered her body a month later in a cornfield. A medical examiner has said Tibbetts was stabbed to death.

RELATED: What happened to Mollie Tibbetts? An overview of the case

Rivera is a Mexican national who has been accused of being in the country illegally. The 24-year-old worked at a dairy farm a few miles from where Tibbetts disappeared.

He waived his right to be tried within 90 days. Trial is set for April 16.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysocial mediamollie tibbettsschoolcollege studentu.s. & worldmurderimmigrationimmigration reformPresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
MOLLIE TIBBETTS
Report: Mollie Tibbetts suspect used alias 'John Budd'
Mollie Tibbetts' family on the immigration debate
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
#MilesForMollie: Why runners are dedicating workouts to Mollie Tibbetts
More mollie tibbetts
SOCIETY
Kendra Scott visits childhood cancer patients at MD Anderson
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Baby left at church hours after birth now with foster family
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
More Society
Top Stories
$15K reward to find who killed veteran in Spring driveway
Cruz: 'BBQ will be illegal' if Beto O'Rourke wins
Prosecutors aim to keep how Colorado mom, girls died secret
New poll shows O'Rourke leading Cruz by 2 points in Senate race
Grandmother says young thieves kidnapped her grandson
2 sheriff's detainees die when van is swept away by flooding
Florence flooding kills 3.4 million poultry, 5,500 hogs
Sony launching PlayStation Classic mini with 20 games
Show More
Trae Tha Truth heads to Carolinas to help with Florence relief
Ivanka Trump to tour Johnson Space Center on Thursday
Hired! Woman finds Friendswood bakery job through ABC13
Man steals $5,000 worth of lingerie from Victoria's Secret
Kendra Scott visits childhood cancer patients at MD Anderson
More News