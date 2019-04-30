Pasadena ISD employee accused of leaving racist comment about model wearing hijab on Sports Illustrated cover

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Sports Illustrated model who made history for becoming the first swimsuit model to wear a burkini and hijab on a cover of the magazine, is now facing some backlash.Halima Aden, a Somali American model who was born in a refugee camp in Kenya, debuted her cover on Monday.After ABC13 Eyewitness News posted the story on our Facebook page, many viewers left positive and negative comments.One of the negative comments allegedly came from a social media account belonging to a Pasadena ISD employee.The person said that they would never support the magazine again because they're "opposed to all religions that want to kill me and my family."Local leaders with the Council on American-Islamic Relations are calling the attacks disappointing."The ignorance of it. We're going in the right direction. We're moving forward," Sobia Siddiqui with CAIR-Houston said.