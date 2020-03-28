Doctors and nurses in desperate need of protective medical equipment will soon be decked out in pinstripes.
Major League Baseball and Fanatics are partnering to make hospital gowns and protective masks with the same fabric used to make baseball jerseys.
Doctors and nurses in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York will have gowns and masks that will look like jerseys from the Phillies and Yankees.
SEE RELATED LINKS:
MLB suspends spring training games and delays opening day
Yankees have 2nd minor leaguer test positive for coronavirus, sources say
Map of COVID-19 cases across the US, updated as confirmed by CDC
MLB to make gowns, masks out of jerseys for doctors, nurses amid coronavirus pandemic
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More