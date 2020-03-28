Coronavirus

MLB to make gowns, masks out of jerseys for doctors, nurses amid coronavirus pandemic

Doctors and nurses in desperate need of protective medical equipment will soon be decked out in pinstripes.

Major League Baseball and Fanatics are partnering to make hospital gowns and protective masks with the same fabric used to make baseball jerseys.

Doctors and nurses in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York will have gowns and masks that will look like jerseys from the Phillies and Yankees.

SEE RELATED LINKS:

MLB suspends spring training games and delays opening day

Yankees have 2nd minor leaguer test positive for coronavirus, sources say





Map of COVID-19 cases across the US, updated as confirmed by CDC
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymlbcoronavirusnursesdoctors
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Trump, rejecting blame, warns governors to be 'appreciative'
NYC ER overflowing with patients amid COVID-19 outbreak | VIDEO
NYC ER overflowing with patients amid COVID-19 outbreak | VIDEO
Trump boosts COVID-19 aid, warns governors to be 'appreciative'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead in Texas City apartment shooting
FDA authorizes 15-minute coronavirus test
Stormy cool front blows into Houston Saturday
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
Where does Texas rank on list of COVID-19 tests per capita?
ABC13's Morning News- March 28, 2020
New COVID-19 test could be game-changer
Show More
HPD, HFD losing dozens to quarantine
New hospital rules restricts couple from seeing sick daughter
Husband contracts COVID-19 after gathering of less than 10
Houston Police officer in hospital with COVID-19
Trump signs $2.2T coronavirus stimulus package after swift votes
More TOP STORIES News